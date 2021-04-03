Russian woman Kristina Sobol won a silver medal at the European Weightlifting Championship in the weight category up to 49 kg. The tournament takes place in Moscow.

The weightlifter showed a total result of 181 kg (85 kg in the snatch + 96 kg in the clean and jerk). The first in the competition was the Romanian Monica Chenzhari (189), the third place went to her compatriot Michaela Cambay (180).

29-year-old Kristina Sobol is the silver medalist of the 2019 European Championships, held in Batumi. Then the Russian woman showed a total result of 180 kg (85 + 95) and lost only to the Romanian Elena Ramona Andries (190).

Sobol is also the winner of the Russian Cup – 2021, which was held in Stary Oskol, and the national championship of 2020, held in Grozny.

On March 28, it was reported that the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) disqualified three weightlifters from Russia for anti-doping rule violations. The sanctions were applied to Nadezhda Evstyukhina, Oleg Chen and David Bedzhanyan.