Christina Sandera was Clint Eastwood’s partner for 10 years: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her dearly.”

Christina Sanderthe woman who shared her life with Clint Eastwood for ten years, has passed away at the age of 61. The news was announced by the director himself, with a brief statement released to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her dearly.”

Clint Eastwood’s Companion Christina Sandera Dies at 61

Their first encounter dates back to 2014, in the beautiful Monterey Peninsula in California, at the Mission Ranch Hotel, owned by the actor. Sandera worked there and it was in that environment that their love blossomed. Despite their long relationship, the couple has always kept a low profile, preferring to live away from the spotlight. In fact, there have been few public occasions in which they have attended together. One of the most memorable was the night of the Oscars in 2015, when American Sniper It got six nominations and Clint and Christina walked the red carpet.

Over the years, the couple lived together in the quiet coastal town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, a favorite retreat for Eastwood when he wasn’t busy on film sets. The circumstances of Sandera’s death are not yet known, although Clint Eastwood published a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he paid a final emotional farewell to his mate.

Saddened to report that Clint’s longtime Companion Christina has passed away at age 61… pic.twitter.com/hgcxi7Fujd — Clint Eastwood (@EastwoodMalpaso) July 19, 2024

Clint Eastwood, 94, has had a very eventful love life. His first marriage was with the model Maggie Johnson in 1953, lasted until 1964 and ended in divorce only twenty years later. A few years later the director married a second time with the television presenter Dina Ruizwith whom she had a relationship from 1994 to 2014.

Between one wedding and another, there was no shortage relations significant figures such as actresses Sandra Locke and Frances Fisher, stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves.

With the passing of Christina Sandera, a significant chapter in the life of Clint Eastwoodmarked by a relationship lived with discretion and affection away from the Hollywood spotlight.