Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood’s Companion for the Last Decade, Has Died: she was 61 years old. The American actor-director announced it, reports ‘The Hollywood Reporter’: “Christina was a lovely and caring woman, and I will miss her greatly”.

The couple reportedly met when she was working as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. The two began dating in 2014.

Eastwood, 94, has been married twice, to model Maggie Johnson (they married in 1953, separated in 1964, and divorced in 1984) and to television host Dina Ruiz (from 1996 until their divorce in 2014). His other long-term relationships include stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis, Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke (they were partners for 14 years and made four films together), flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, and actress Frances Fisher (they were together for five years and also made four films together). Eastwood’s 40th film as a director, US magazine notes, Juror No. 2, a project announced in April 2023, is in post-production.