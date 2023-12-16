Elisa Miralles

Christina Rosenvinge (Madrid, 1964) put music and voice to Sappho's verses in a play at the Mérida Festival in 2022. Now she publishes The sapphic verses, an album where she revisits the Greek poet in nine songs.

You just published a new job, The sapphic verses. What records accompanied her while she was composing it? The reference work was an album by Rufus Wainwright, about nine Shakespeare sonnets called Take All My Loves. It is not the same as what I have done, because Wainwright could not change Shakespeare's sonnets and I have done a lot of reinvention. But it did inspire me a lot. That album was also made for a theatrical commission, and then he re-recorded the songs with other arrangements, and that is also what I have done. in the play Sappho many of the songs were not performed by me and had other arrangements, and now I have turned that into a record that could have been recorded right now. It was about returning music to Sappho's poems. Another influence was Tarta Relena, a Catalan group of two girls, who have an album called Fiat Lux, where they had already made an adaptation of Sappho in Greek. Although what I have done is completely different, I listened to it to motivate myself. And lastly, I was also listening to Jane Birkin, especially a song that is part of the soundtrack of Madame Claude, because it is a very sexy song and sensuality is a very important part of the sapphic world.

Sappho has become a recurring character for you lately. Do you remember the first time you heard about this poet? I don't remember the first time I heard about Sappho. I remember that he had a notion of who he was, that his name had given rise to the adjective sapphic and Lesbos had given rise to lesbian, and he knew that it was a very important reference in the LGTBI world. Furthermore, he had a collection of poems at home, and he had also seen his representation in paintings in different museums. But until I was commissioned with the theater project and I started studying, I was not aware of everything behind it, the controversy that has existed around his figure from ancient times until now.

When did you know that you would dedicate yourself to music? When I saw The Clash on tour London Calling. I started saving to buy a guitar that same day.

What song or musical composition would you use as a self-portrait? Could be Self-portrait, from Tulsa. I like it a lot, but the truth is that the song that portrays me changes very often.

What is the best criticism you have received? The most beautiful thing they have told me is that I had become a necromancer capable of turning risk and investigation into a song of law. This review was made by Marcos Gendre and it made me very excited, because he put words to what I intended to do.

And the worst? In the nineties I had some very sexist criticism. I remember, for example, a review of the album my little animal in the supplement Temptations. The critic said that he found my voice unbearable and that he had gotten Steve Jordan, drummer for the Rolling Stones, to produce me with a checkbook. This second thing made me very angry because it wasn't true. It took me a lot to convince the company to let me do it with him and it was done under certain conditions. That was completely a lie. Regarding the first thing, the truth is that I play more in the league of lyricists who sing and all my favorite singers too. I'm not Beyoncé, but I've never claimed to be.

What song or album would you like to have composed? There is a song that has obsessed me in recent years: Tearjerker, by Jarvis Cocker and Chilly Gonzales, based on a piece by Ryūichi Sakamoto. The lyrics talk about a rock star who is with a groupie at the hotel while his wife arrives at the airport and waits for him. He portrays himself in a very miserable way. I think it's incredibly well-written lyrics, and I really like that.

What book do you have open on your nightstand? Right now, Virginie Despentes, Dear cunt, and Pedro Lemebel, crazy eagerness. I bought this in Chile when I was there.

Which one couldn't finish? Sorry, Knausgård's fatherhood saga. Not because I didn't like it, but because it was incredibly long.

What has going on stage taught you that you can't learn from a book? Books happen in the head, but music happens in the whole body. It is an incomparable life experience.

What is the movie you have seen the most times? The swamp, by Lucrecia Martel, because I have taught it to many people. And with my children, Zoolander.

Your favorite dialogue in a movie? It is not from a movie, but a play, when Uncle Vanya says: “I could have been Dostoevsky.” In fact, I have a song that has that phrase in the chorus. I have never published it because it didn't fit on any album, but I will end up releasing it.

What is the last series you have watched in one sitting? The Last Of Us, on a transatlantic flight. I loved the music of Gustavo Santaolalla.

In which museum would you stay to live? At the Louisiana Museum, Copenhagen. It is a beautiful building, very close to the ground, very discreet, which unfolds as you walk around it and also has a wonderful garden overlooking the sea.

Do you have any cultural guilty pleasures? Yes, anything with swords and dragons. From King Arthur to Game of Thrones, and that is a product of childhood.

What is socially overrated? Any form of success that is measured with a number.

What is your favorite historical event? The fall of the Berlin Wall.

What job would you never accept? The question would be more about what job they would accept me for. Because I don't know how to do many other things either.

If it hadn't been music, it would have been… Planter. I love digging my hands into the dirt and the only thing I need to be absolutely happy is a big garden. But, like all musicians, I travel too much and I'm putting off having a garden or dogs until I stop constantly touring.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_