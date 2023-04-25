“Gasparin”or “Caster” in English, is a movie produced by Brad Silberling, which premiered in 1995. The film starred Christina Ricci, who was a 13-year-old teenager at the time of filming, and enchanted young and old alike. In 2022, the American actress commented on her participation in the film and expressed that she did not like her work.

In an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, Ricci revealed that she is embarrassed to see her performance in the feature film. “If you actually watch ‘Casper,’ I’m terrible. People get really upset when I say that. And I’m like, ‘No, it’s a wonderful movie. It’s a childhood treasure. But I’m terrible at it,'” she notes.

Furthermore, he stated that there is a big difference between the quality of his role and that of the other cast members. “There was a lot going on in my life. It was all very difficult. I was always upset, and I don’t think I tried very hard, to tell you the truth. I don’t think I tried as hard as I should, embarrassingly”sentenced.

In the conversation, the artist, who is also remembered for her role in “The Addams Family” and other popular films of the 90s, added that she saw the production again with her 8-year-old son Freddie, and therefore, stays in position.

What is “Gasparin” about?

Mrs. Crittenden requests the services of Dr. Harvey to free the place where she lives from the four ghosts that inhabit it. Kat, Harvey’s daughter, and Casper, the little ghost, become friends and help each other.

“Gasparin”: cast

Bill Pullman as Dr. James Harvey

Christina Ricci as Kat Harvey

Cathy Moriarty as Carrigan Crittenden

Amy Brenneman as Amelia Harvey

Ben Stein as Mr. Rugg

Devon Sawa as Gasparin.

