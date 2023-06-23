As a child, Christina Quarles (Chicago, 38 years old) did not stop drawing. “My mother was a single mother who worked a lot, she was a film and television writer, and I had to spend a lot of time busy, so I gravitated towards all possible, public, cheap, accessible art classes… For me it was the best way to spend my free time”, explains the artist. She was born in Chicago, but at the age of five she moved to Los Angeles; she grew up in the heart of the city, near Koreatown. “It does not give the sensation of a great metropolis, rather it is a sum of small neighborhoods. I was influenced by growing up surrounded by so many different cultures and different people. And that feeling of artifice: there are fountains with water and vegetation, but it’s a desert, I hadn’t been to New York but I knew its streets from the Paramount studios. I have always found beauty in the weirdness of my city and I think that is transmitted to my work, ”she reflects, her curly hair tied up in a tousled bun, always smiling. She now lives in Altadena, near the mountains. “My wife and I bought a house up here just before the pandemic, in 2019,” she explains over a video call. She is sitting in her study, surrounded by brushes, pictures, paints. She finalizes the details for her new exhibition in Hauser & Wirth Menorca (which can be visited until October 29) and is preparing a summer route through Europe that will take her to Rome and Berlin, where she has another exhibition in Hamburger Bahnhof Until September.

Because Quarles’ international projection has not stopped growing in recent years. That girl who discovered at the Lacma (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) that something else was hidden behind the stuffed animals in Mike Kelly’s works is far removed — “That’s when I understood that art can have one appearance but talk about something completely different” , she says— and that at the age of 10 she was shocked to see the work of Yayoi Kusama live. In 2022 Quarles participated in the Venice Biennale; she also sold her painting at a Sotheby’s auction last year Night Fell Upon Us (Up On Us) for a record figure for his work, 4.5 million dollars, and is already preparing a new exhibition in London that will coincide with the Frieze art fair in October. “Despite everything that happens outside of my routine, nothing has changed in my studio,” he says, “the process of creating remains the same regardless of the level of attention or success you have, there are still bad days when you doubt yourself same, days in which you ruin a painting and others in which you solve the problem, everything is fine”.

Quarles arrives at the studio very early in the morning, “when there are not interruptions or too many day-to-day issues to worry about that kill the ability to make decisions about painting.” Because reflection is essential in his work. In fact, his paintings are always accompanied by titles in jargon, nods to what his distorted figures represent, shown in fragments. Wallpaper assures that she “is inventing a new figurative language”. To find him, she had to move away from art before, take refuge in ideas and words: her first university studies were in philosophy at the progressive Hampshire College and then she specialized in art and graphic design at Yale. She argues it like this: “When I looked at the programs of the art schools, I felt that a lot of time was dedicated to knowing the materials and making still lifes and I had already been doing all those things for four years in high school. I had the feeling that it was taking a step back. I felt that what I really needed was a more in-depth education on how to think critically, interpret texts, and explore ideas in greater analytical depth. And that is why I decided to study philosophy as a means to resume the idea of ​​making art”.

The title of his thesis was Kiss my Gender (Kiss my gender). In it you talked about race and gender, how did you discover that painting was a better medium to address those issues than writing?

In my thesis I wanted to focus on thinking about my racial identity. I realized that someone who has more than one race is always talked about very simplistically. You just say you’re mixed race, but even with another person from a background like mine, where my father is black and my mother is white, but appearing blacker while I appear whiter, the experiences of racial identity they are completely different. And I really wanted to find some of the flaws in the language when discussing from a multiracial identity. I explored it through a written thesis and it was then that I saw that for me the use of language was limiting and art was another way of approaching it.

And he poses it through the body, using a non-realistic figuration, full of fragments of bodies…

I have always been attracted to the figurative. There is a human impulse to find a face in everything, I don’t know, we see a closet and we say it has two eyes and a nose… On the one hand, there is that connection with shapes, but it is also a tool that helps me play with expectations of what is and is not legible with the naked eye. When you look at the painting, you discover more and more layers of information and you start to question your first impression. That reflects my personal experience. My sense of self is not revealed just by looking at me. There are aspects of my identity that are very clear when looking at me: I identify as a woman and I am often read as a woman, but other things are not so obvious, half the time people see me as queer, but half the time they don’t. With issues like my race I feel like I have to constantly assert myself, even to those who know me very well. I feel like sometimes people forget that I’m not white because that’s the way most people see me, especially white people. And the more I talk to others the more I realize that everyone feels that certain aspects of themselves are simplified, it’s not about something specific to being multiracial or queer. We all want to be understood.

Are all these questions about race and identity more present now in the art world?

Yes, I think some historical omissions in the art world’s programs and hiring processes are beginning to be corrected. That brings more diversity and inclusion and nuance when discussing issues like race, gender or sexuality, which perhaps have been portrayed in more simplistic terms in the past, when everything was seen as black and white, gay and straight, male and female. women.

Kerry James Marshall turned to the study of the old masters to claim a new canon.

The fascinating thing about art is that continuum of people who have learned from those who came before. It is very exciting to think about what will happen in 100 years, which artists will then be looked at to create new art. All of us artists today have been looking at work done mostly from a male, white, western canon, and I think the interesting thing about art is that you look at history, whatever it was, and then you filter it through your own experience. and interests.

He talks about the future and now the conversation turns to artificial intelligence. Do you think it will change the world of art? Does that worry you?

I think it’s going to change it for sure, but I’m not afraid because artists can use the new tools in interesting and innovative ways. Like any other technological leap, it will make other things less relevant. It happened when photography was invented: in the end it did not end with painting, but it did modify what a painting was allowed to do, because it no longer had to fulfill the function of total representation of a moment or of history, this one had emerged. new tool for that. There are a lot of implications and I think it’s not going to be all great or horrible, just a mix of things. We must think about it in an honest way instead of pretending it doesn’t exist.