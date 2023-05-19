“Oooh, astronauts!” A group of tourists visiting the Capitol in Washington ran into the crew of NASA’s future Artemis 2 mission this Wednesday, which will bring humans closer to the Moon again after a 53-year hiatus. The four cosmonauts, who had just finished a series of meetings with congressmen, agreed to take some photos with them before their escorts took them to the next event. “Dresses? There was a woman!”, they heard one of the admirers comment, excited.

It’s moments like that that remind you of Christina Hammock-Koch (Grand Rapids, Michigan, 1979) -and to the rest of her comrades, who are the ones who tell the anecdote- that this electrical and physical engineer is going to make history. That he has become a model for those who come after. Koch will be the first female astronaut to travel to the Moon when the Orion spacecraft flies by our satellite next year, part of the Artemis program to resume manned trips to the Moon and pave the way to reach Mars.

Artemis 2 will be the most diverse mission in NASA’s lunar history. For the first time, not only a woman will participate in it – women make up 35.52% of the space agency’s workforce – but also an African-American astronaut, Victor Glover. Only 11.83% of the institution’s workers are black.

It will not be the first time that Koch -her married name- breaks records. She is already the female astronaut who has spent the longest time in space, 328 days on the International Space Station (ISS), and one of the protagonists of the first spacewalk carried out exclusively by women, in 2019. Then they would come two more. In total, she has participated in six spacewalks, in which she has accumulated 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the base. She has participated in three expeditions to the ISS, and in the Artemis 2 mission she will have a specialist role: she will make sure that everything works properly on the ship.

The scientist acknowledges a certain internal battle to promote her achievements as a record-breaking woman with glass ceilings. Although she loves disclosing and mentoring -and thus thanking those who trained her-, “at first I shunned the idea of ​​talking about a record, or the number of days, those things. But people I’ve dealt with this have taught me that milestones matter to people, and that sharing milestones helps educate about where we are, about human exploration. They serve as inspiration to people who may have to face their own challenges ”, she underlined this Wednesday in response to EL PAÍS in a meeting with the media at the Canadian Embassy in Washington.

In any case, he remarks, ”it is an honor to pay tribute to the people who inspired us through our activities in which we give advice and encourage future explorers. That is one of the most important privileges we enjoy.”

She, raised in Jacksonville, a small town in North Carolina, has always known for as long as she can remember that she wanted to be an astronaut. She already said it in kindergarten, in an era, that of the sixties and seventies, in which to aspire to fly in a space capsule it was a tacit requirement to be male and white. “I feel lucky: when I told my teachers in preschool that I wanted to be an astronaut, they supported me. No one told me it was something unattainable. And either because of that support or because of my own stubbornness, I threw myself fully into fulfilling my dream, ”she says.

The scientist also attributes her determination to the example of her reference characters. Pioneers in her field like Sally Ride, the first American woman astronaut, or Mae Jemison, the first black astronaut to travel in space. But also people with no connection to aviation at all, from black civil rights fighters in North Carolina to her own grandmother in Michigan, a woman who “basically ran an entire farm by herself, who he went to university against his own father’s will and never complained but worked hard to contribute.”

“I never saw a female engineer in my small North Carolina town, but I did see people who believed in something and were brave enough to fight for what they believed in,” she says. Koch also considers a factor in his success “coming from a family where hard work was held in the highest regard.”

Koch studied Physics and Electrical Engineering before joining NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center, where he contributed to the development of scientific instruments on various space missions. From there he moved on to the US Antarctic program, a stage in which he spent a full year -winter included- at the Amundsen-Scott Ice Station.

After another stint in the world of scientific instruments for space missions, in this case at Johns Hopkins University, he returned to field work in remote places, from Greenland to American Samoa. Not by chance, he cites among his hobbies photography, travel, camping and climbing, among other activities.

The definitive fulfillment of her dream came in 2013, when she was selected as one of the eight members of the 21st class of NASA astronauts. An egalitarian promotion, in which she was selected the same number of men and women. Quite an achievement: of the 360 ​​space explorers that the US agency has selected since its founding, only 61 have been women.

Koch completed his astronaut training in 2015. In 2018, he was assigned his first spaceflight, a long-stay mission on the ISS.

“One of the pieces of advice I give people is to follow what you are passionate about. When you contribute to something that you really love, you will have the greatest successes and you will contribute more to the world, ”said this petite woman, with curly hair and glasses, on a second visit to the US Congress this Thursday.

In fact, his recommendation goes further: “Do what scares you. And I say this because I believe that very often the things that attract our attention, but that we believe are not within our reach, are exactly the things that we should do. When we achieve something we thought we couldn’t achieve is when we contribute the most to our world and when we feel most fulfilled. That motivates us to achieve even more things.”

But there is something, he adds, that should never be forgotten: “Support the people around you. Make sure that they think about the success of their close people and that they help them. Together we will achieve everything that is possible to achieve”.

