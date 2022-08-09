The Liga MX Femenil continues with its pace, the dates continue to pass and the players little by little begin to stand out and give indications of what we can expect from them this semester in the face of the group that will define the brand new champion of the Apertura 2022.
After 6 dates, several players are already giving something to talk about, but without a doubt, the most successful in these six weeks has been the Mexican-American forward of the Rayadas de Monterrey, Christina Burkenroad, because currently, she is experiencing a great soccer moment and is taking the responsibility of being the benchmark in attack for the Rayadas team after the departure of Desirée Monsiváis to Glasglow in Scotland in what will be a second stage for the veteran striker on the old continent.
For that same reason, the weight that Burkenroad is taking with the team has greater value, since there was a lot of speculation about who would score the goals now in the Rayadas considering that the all-time top scorer in the Liga MX Femenil had left, but that did not It has been an impediment for Christina who currently leads the individual scoring table with 7 goals in the six games she has played, taking advantage of her closest opponents.
Burkenroad is also the scorer who accumulates the best balance of goals/minutes, since she scores 7 goals every 74 minutes, consecrating herself as the best scorer in the tournament at this start of the tournament and is shaping up to be one of the most important strikers of this Apertura 2022. We will see if it is enough to help the Rayadas stand out in this tournament and above all, see if they can continue the streak until the end of the regular phase and thus be able to be crowned the individual scoring champion in what would be his first time.
#Christina #Burkenroad #great #scoring #streak
Leave a Reply