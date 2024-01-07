AIn the end everything happened very quickly. The two children of steak restaurant heiress Christina Block only spent four and a half days with her in Hamburg after they had apparently been violently kidnapped from their father in Denmark. On Friday afternoon they were brought back to their father. The Danish police announced this on Saturday. The reason was an urgent decision by the Hamburg Higher Regional Court. At the father's request, Das had ordered it to be released to him.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

The Higher Regional Court announced that the decision was based on the assessment “that a return of the children to their father would currently best suit the children’s best interests”. The court took into account that the children have been living with their father for almost two and a half years and were torn from their environment there “according to the facts credibly made by the father under extremely stressful circumstances”.

According to a report in the “Bild” newspaper, the two children were taken to a children's home by the father on Saturday, accompanied by police, along with a 17-year-old sister who had decided to live with him years ago. This offers special programs for children with traumatic experiences, who are in particularly stressful family situations or who have suffered abuse.

Eight men involved in kidnapping

According to the Danish police, the two children, aged ten and 13, were forced to get into a car by several people on New Year's Eve on the way to a fireworks display in Gråsten, Denmark, and their father was knocked over and exposed to violence. The son was wearing an alarm button which he activated, alerting the Danish police. But this came too late to stop the kidnapping.

According to press reports, eight men were involved; they wore masks, were dressed in black and raced with the children to the Danish-German border without lights. The Danish police are investigating charges of bodily harm and false imprisonment. She filed a European arrest warrant against her mother, which the Hamburg authorities converted into a residence order. She remained at large, but had to report to the police regularly.

“Violent and dramatic”

Christina Block then announced that the children were with her in Hamburg. After the Higher Regional Court's decision, the father's lawyers came to their residence to bring the children to Denmark. A Hamburg law firm commissioned by the father said that their client was “relieved and overjoyed that his two children are now returning to the safety of their family in Denmark, which they decided on years ago.” There it is possible to process the “violent and traumatic abduction” and thus counteract lasting damage in their further development.

Christina Block and her former husband, who lives in the south of Denmark, have four children together. After the latest twist in the case, only their 15-year-old daughter now lives with her mother in Hamburg. In August 2021, the two youngest children had not returned from staying with their father. From the mother's point of view, the father held her there; he stated that this was voluntary and accused the mother of child abuse. He had also been worried for a long time that the children would be kidnapped by their mother. Ms. Block initially left an inquiry about the case unanswered. Her former husband announced that the family urgently needed peace and distance from the “traumatic events” of the past few days.

The custody dispute dealt with the courts several times. In autumn 2021, a Hamburg court gave the mother the right to determine the place of residence for the two children, and the father was obliged to return the children to the mother's care. A Danish court had refused to return the children to Germany due to the children's health. According to the father's lawyer, the higher regional court's decision has now given him the right to determine the place of residence and the right to bring up the children.