Actress Christina Asmus appeared at the film festival in a translucent dress without a bra

Theater and film actress Kristina Asmus appeared on the red carpet of the 45th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) in a revealing outfit. The corresponding post was published in the story of her Instagram account. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The 35-year-old star stepped out in a translucent silver maxi dress with darts, which was embellished with crystals, a belt and fringe at the waist. At the same time, the outlines of the body of a celebrity, who did not wear a bra, shone through the fabric. The artist put her hair in a high bun, leaving two wavy strands near her face, painted her nails with dark varnish, did makeup in brown tones and complemented the look with heeled sandals.

Also on the red carpet were blogger Ida Galich, actresses Lyubov Tolkalina, Irina Gorbacheva, Maria Shumakova and Anna Khilkevich and TV presenter Alena Vodonaeva.

Actress Nastasya Samburskaya also visited the film festival in a frank manner. The star came to the opening of the event in a maxi-length corset dress with an emphasis on the decollete that exposed part of the chest.