Christina Aguilera’s hot confessions: ‘Sexuality is a beautiful thing’

After launching her brand of perfumed intimate lubricants, singer Christina Aguilera decided to talk about sex without filters with the mission of raising awareness among women on the subject of sexual well-being.

Podcast host Call Her Daddythe performer tackled some steamy topics, from her favorite sex positions to the weirdest place where she made love.

On the strangest places where Christina Aguilera has had sex, the singer declares: “There is the mixer for the effects of the recording studio! I’ve been leaning over it a couple of times, it’s fun… Even on the plane it can be nice. I can’t believe I’ve never been caught in all these situations!”

The singer, who underlined the importance of “using the imagination” in erosion, then specified which sexual practice she considered the “best”: “I love practicing oral sex, I know the physiology and sensitive areas well, and I literally enjoy it. I’ve heard that some women don’t like it, but I don’t understand, I find it exciting.”

Christina Aguilera then went into detail: “What one boy likes may not be liked by another. There are men, for example, who don’t like having their testicles touched, while others love the most extreme sensations. Yes, there are many different levels… That’s why it’s important to be with a partner that you can explore together. There are many things that I haven’t explored yet and are still on my to-do list!”

The singer also underlined how important it is in her opinion to practice auto-eroticism: “Sex is fun and exploring your body is very important, to get to know it well and gain confidence. With this awareness you will also know what to ask your partner or, in general, what you like”.