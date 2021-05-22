Great presentation! The impersonator of Christina Aguilera He surprised the jury of I am, new generation, by agreeing to sing in English.

As it is remembered, in a past gala, Mauri Stern told Nadja quintanilla that to imitate the American singer it is important to have the ability to sing in that language.

“It is very important because, if you limit Christina Aguilera’s repertoire to only the songs she sang in Spanish, it worries me” , he stated at the time.

For this reason, this time, the participant offered a show in English and interpreted the song “Hurt”, with which she was congratulated by the demanding jury, who highlighted her great attitude when accepting to take on this challenge.

“It does not mean that she speaks English, but that she prepares the pronunciation to sing in English. I love that; I love that you take the challenge and show what you are made of. We are going to help you with pronunciation ‘things’, but anyway, my respects, baby, my respects “ Stern said.

“Definitely, and I know why you are in that consecrated chair,” said Ángel López.

“The truth is that I felt myself at a Christina Aguilera concert at this moment. I felt there in the front row. You transmitted me, you did a wonderful thing, ”said Michelle Soifer.

However, Katia Palma disagreed with Soifer and mentioned that she lacked more interpretation.

“You sing beautiful, beautiful nuances, but you have to give the interpretation a little bit more. Put your heart into it, ”he said.

