Much has changed in the world of pop divas in the last 20 years. If at the end of the nineties and first of the 2000 it was imposed as a fashion for artists (especially women, especially young people) to publicly confront each other, either due to real differences or by simple strategy of marketingIn these times everything has taken a turn so that what is imposed is sisterhood, support between colleagues and demonstrations of brotherhood and affection. The last to do so and break that outdated norm imposed decades ago has been Christina Aguilera, who has not hesitated to raise her voice against who was her imposed arch enemy 20 years ago, Britney Spears.

If once they fought (or that supposed fight was sold) for the title of princesses of pop, today the singers seem to have a relationship, if not friendly, yes respectful. Aguilera has shown this with a long writing on her social networks where she wanted to show her support for Spears in the legal process she is undergoing in relation to her guardianship, which her father, Jamie Spears, has held for more than 13 years and which she seeks recover.

“These last few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through. It is unacceptable that any woman or human being who wishes to have control of her own destiny cannot live her life as she wishes, ”Aguilera wrote in Instagram (where he has 7.5 million followers) and On twitter, with almost 17 and where he accompanied his writing with a photograph of the two adolescents, almost girls, an image of about 25 years ago.

“Being silenced, ignored, harassed or denied support by those who are ‘closest’ to you is the most exhausting, devastating and humiliating thing imaginable. The mental and emotional damage that it can cause to a human being should not be taken lightly ”, continues the artist. “Every woman should have the right to her own body, her reproductive system, her privacy, her space, her healing and her happiness,” says Aguilera in reference to Spears’ statements last week, where, in her hearing before the judge who handles her case, explained that she had an IUD implanted out of parental obligation that did not allow her to have children, although she wanted to.

Aguilera shows that she does not know intimate details of the case but that she follows him and that she is affected by what happened. “Although I don’t know what happens behind closed doors in this very personal but very public conversation, all I can do is share from the bottom of my heart what I have heard, read and seen in the media. The condemnation and despair of this plea for freedom makes me believe that the person I once knew has lived without compassion or decency on the part of those who control her. “

“To a woman who has worked under the most unimaginable conditions and pressure, I promise you that she deserves all the freedom possible to live the happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. He deserves all the true love and all the support in the world ”, concludes his text.

From left to right: Tate Lynche, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, Nita Booth, TJ Fantini, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears, in the early nineties on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’. cordon press

Christina Aguilera has spoken on occasion about that industry that she shared with Spears years ago, since they both went through the program in their childhood Mickey Mouse Club from the Disney factory. “There are a lot of wolves in this business,” says Aguilera. “I found older men who had other intentions. When you are a young woman in a business with masculine rules, you are going to see the dark side of things and how men talk about women, how they talked about my breasts ”, the internationally successful artist recalls now.

"If I could look at that girl that I was now, I would hug her and tell her that not all men are the same," she continues. "I saw my mother many times in positions of weakness and very dominated. That was one of my decisions as a woman, never to feel powerless over a man. " Hence, his words about Spears now gain more force.

Aguilera is the latest in a long line of famous people, mostly singers, who have shown their support for Britney Spears. From vocalists like Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus or Brandy to actors like Sarah Jessica Parker, Rose McGowan or Rosie O’Donnell, the dressmaker Vera Wang or the Kardashian sisters. He also gave his support, in a gesture that surprised many, who was his partner between 1999 and 2002, Justin Timberlake. In February, he apologized for his macho attitudes towards her, stating: “I know I failed.” Now, he has extended a helping hand again.

“After what we’ve seen today,” he said after the singer’s appearance in court, “we should all support Britney at this time. Beyond our past, good or bad, and it does not matter how long it has been, what is happening to him is not fair. No woman should be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should ever be detained against their will, or have to ask permission to access what they have worked so hard for ”, he said in reference to his fortune, managed by his father. “Jess [su esposa, Jessica Biel] and I send our love and absolute support to Britney at this time. We hope that justice and her family do well and let her live as she wants “