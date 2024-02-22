American singer Christina Aguilera showed off her figure in a revealing outfit in a new photo. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the posted footage, the 43-year-old singer appeared in a short transparent silver dress with a deep neckline. The said outfit consisted of mesh and shiny decorative threads. At the same time, Aguilera showed off her ample breasts.

In addition, the star wore black high-heeled boots and long leather gloves. In addition, celebrities styled their short hair and wore bright makeup. She accessorized her look with a necklace and gold hoop earrings.

Earlier in February, Christina Aguilera came out in a tight outfit after losing a lot of weight. The actress appeared in a maxi dress with long sleeves and asymmetrical trim in a soft blue color.