Singer Christina Aguilera tried on a skirt imitating Hermès Birkin bag

American singer Christina Aguilera tried on an unusual outfit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

On posted photos, the 42-year-old performer showed a figure in a black tight-fitting T-shirt and a pink miniskirt imitating a Hermès Birkin bag, adorned with many shining rhinestones. She completed her look with sheer stiletto sandals and matching sunglasses.

The make-up artists also made the artist a smoky eye make-up, and the stylists, in turn, gathered her hair into a bun, releasing a few strands.

In July, in similar outfits, the models took part in the show of the clothing brand Namilia at Fashion Week in Berlin. So, one of the fashion models walked the runway in a black veil, a translucent top and a leather skirt that imitated a bag with a handle and a fastener in the middle. At the same time, another model tried on a fitted long skirt with a flared hem and a crop top, decorated with a handle and a lock.