Singer Christina Aguilera poses in a minidress without a bra for Glamour

American singer Christina Aguilera posed in a revealing image for the fashion magazine Glamour. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram account publications.

In the posted photo, the 43-year-old singer appeared in a white mini dress, lowering the thick fabric of the same color from her shoulders. She posed on the beach, refusing to wear a bra. Makeup artists did nude makeup with an emphasis on her lips. Stylists, in turn, styled her hair in neat curls.

In addition, during the shooting, the celebrity tried on a shining purple jumpsuit, decorated with a deep neckline and a hood. She also showed off her figure in a black mesh dress, through the fabric of which her underwear was visible.

Earlier in July, Christina Aguilera attended a Dolce & Gabbana party and was criticized online.