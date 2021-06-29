New artists join the campaign to demand the release of Britney Spears from her father’s legal guardianship over her. This time it was Christina Aguilera who expressed his solidarity with the singer and made a call to the authorities.

The interpreter of “Beautiful” addressed a heartfelt letter to her colleague, in which she asked that the custody obtained by James Parnell Spears in 2008.

The message was posted on the artist’s official Twitter account, along with a photograph in which the two singers are seen together in their teenage years.

“These last few days I have been thinking about Britney and everything that she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, who wishes to have control of her own destiny is not allowed to live her life in the way she wishes “ He wrote on the social platform.

Similarly, he questioned the measures that contemplate guardianship, such as the fact that the artist cannot drive, have her own money and even be forced to use contraception.

“We all have the right to decide about our own body, our reproductive system, our privacy, our own space, our healing and happiness,” he added.

In addition, he addressed a message of hope to the interpreter of “Toxic”: “ You deserve the freedom to live your life being happy. My heart goes out to Britney, she deserves all the love and support in the world. “

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears knew each other since they were little during the Mickey Mouse Club recordings, in which they both participated.

Britney Spears had already received the endorsement of many entertainers and figures, including her ex-husband. Kevin Federline and Justin Timberlake, with whom she had a relationship years ago.

“After what we saw today, we should all support Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good or bad, and no matter how much time has passed. (…) We hope that the courts and her family will do things well and let her live as she wants to live, ”the famous singer wrote on Twitter.

