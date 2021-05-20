This season of Yo soy, new generation is surprising all viewers, as the little imitators have conquered the stage with their spectacular presentations.

This time, ‘Christina Aguilera’ came to the program to challenge ‘Pedrito Fernandez’, and stole the competition show with his interpretation of the song “Forever you.”

After his show, the jury of the program admired his great vocal quality.

“Of all the vocalists that I have heard, for what comes from the new generation, candela”, expressed Ángel López.

In turn, Mauri Stern told the participant that her performance had a lot of ‘fire’, but that she had to maintain it throughout her presentation.

“You are fire. From the middle onwards you had more fire and you have to translate it into the whole song, ”Stern said.

“Very good, I think you have been very strategic in challenging the great ‘Pedrito Fernández’. The body movements very well managed, I think you have the character soaked in you. The nuances seemed very well worked out, “he said. Katia palma.

Likewise, the former member of Magneto and Katia Palma recommended to the participant that she should work more in her English in order to continue growing in her imitation.

Finally, the four members of the jury voted for ‘Christina Aguilera’, thus making her the new consecrated I am, new generation.

