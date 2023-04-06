SAccording to her own words, singer Christina Aguilera grew up with a lot of violence and is still struggling with the memories of it today. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the American said: “At 42, it still affects me. It’s all hidden beneath the surface. Trauma never leaves you, you only find ways to heal it.”

Talking about the incidents is her form of therapy. However, the Grammy winner admitted that even years later, some films triggered unpleasant flashbacks.

Aguilera is herself the mother of a daughter

The difficult childhood is also noticeable in dealing with her own daughter. Aguilera describes herself as a “protective bear mom” on the podcast. She stubbornly drills into her child: “The first time someone hits you, the first time someone makes you feel uncomfortable, [gehst du].”

Aguilera’s daughter Summer Rain was born in 2014 and is the daughter of film producer Matt Rutler. She also has a son with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Christina Aguilera is considered one of the most successful pop musicians of her generation, having been awarded five Grammys, among other things. Particularly successful hits of hers were “Genie In A Bottle”, “Beautiful” or “Hurt”. Aguilera is also known for her vocal range of four octaves.