The Juventus fan spoke about the situation that the Juventus team is experiencing in this period
There Juventus they were eliminated from the Coppa Italia last night by Inter, who won the semi-final second leg of the competition 1-0 after a 1-1 draw in the first leg. The black and white fan Evelina Christillin spoke to Rai Radio 1 of the situation that the Bianconeri are experiencing. “I saw Juve last night, we scored one goal and lost four in six games, the situation is a little worrying. This year then there weren’t many goals, now that the Italian cup is over, let’s hope in the semi-final of Europe
League. Allegri lost his nerves yesterday, but next year I would confirm it anyway. The last few games have been bad but he kept the bar straight throughout the championship knowing you create 15 penalty points. It wasn’t easy or obvious.” And if Allegri were to miss, Juventus would have already chosen a replacement: what a bomb <<<
April 27, 2023 (change April 27, 2023 | 21:15)
