Christijan Albers is deeply disappointed in Red Bull. And why is that?

The sand in the Bahraini sandpit has just settled after last Sunday’s race and we are still talking about it here. And not only here, by the way, they do that in many more places. But many of those conversations have one thing in common; Max Verstappen was not normally dominant in his Red Bull.

So nothing but praise for the team of the Belgian-born Monegask with a Dutch flag behind his name. But no. Some people are a little disappointed in Red Bull. Christijan Albers, for example.

And although it sounds crazy, we agree with him.

Red Bull is too dominant, according to Christijan Albers

The Viaplay analyst does not like it at all that the best driver in the field is in the very best car. With that we run the risk that Max in his Red Bull wins the other races just as easily as this one and that is disastrous for the tension.

In the Formula 1 Podcast from the Telegraaf Albers says that this way ‘doesn’t bother him’. The tension is hard to find and that’s a pity. Christijan would have preferred Max to have driven in the second team, like in 2021.

He says; then it was great to see how Max had to fight to get everything out of that Red Bull and still be able to win against the faster Mercedes. It is now too easy, says Albers. You must be exhausted after a race, because you’ve gotten more out of your equipment than is actually possible.

Well. We really have little to add to that. But on the other hand, at the end only the marbles count. And they are easier to pick up this season in a Red Bull than in any other car.

We just have to deal with it…

