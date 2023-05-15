After Marten and Oopjen, Jan and Jaapgen now appear, two rediscovered portraits attributed to Rembrandt of a couple from the early seventeenth century. Auction house Christie’s will offer the small, oval portraits for sale in London on July 6.

These would be signed and dated portraits of Jan Willemsz. van der Pluym, a wealthy Leiden plumber, and his wife Jaapgen Carels. The couple had ties to the artist. In the year that Rembrandt painted them, in 1635, the couple bought a garden next to that of Rembrandt’s mother. The couple’s son married a cousin of Rembrandt. The only child of that marriage, son Karel van der Pluym, was an accomplished painter who is believed to have been apprenticed to Rembrandt.

Almost two hundred years ago, on June 18, 1824, the almost 20 centimeter high panels were last seen in public. That was at an auction at Christie’s in London. Since then they have been in the possession of an unknown British family and scientists have not had access to the portraits.

Walter Liedtke, the curator of Dutch and Flemish painting at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, who died in 2015, is the only art historian to have mentioned the portraits in a publication. In a book published in 2007, the American pointed in a footnote to a black-and-white photo of the paintings owned by the RKD, the Dutch institute for art history. These portraits, Liedtke wrote, had been auctioned in 1824 as portraits by Rembrandt.

Christie’s speaks in a press release of a „landmark rediscovery”, a historical rediscovery. Henry Pettifer, head of the old masters department at the auction house, calls the pendant portraits “one of the most exciting discoveries” the auction house has made in recent years.

At the auction house’s request, the Rijksmuseum has examined the portraits. Director Taco Dibbits confirms that the museum has conducted art-historical and material-technical research and endorses the conclusions presented by the auction house.

In terms of materials, the rediscovered portraits correspond to the paintings from Rembrandt’s studio, says Dibbits. “Then it could also be portraits of students. But on the basis of other facts, including provenance, we support the attribution of Christie’s to Rembrandt.”

Art historian Ernst van de Wetering was for a long time the leading Rembrandt authority in the world. For decades he led the Rembrandt Research Project, the now closed research project that examined the paintings attributed to Rembrandt. Since his death two years ago, the Rijksmuseum seems to have taken over Van de Wetering’s role.

Dibbits: “We have many in-house specialists, but we are not going to hand out quality marks and only deal with issues that are of interest to us.” According to the director, the two portraits from the auction house were so interesting to the museum because they are “the smallest painted portraits” of Rembrandt.

‘Jan and Jaapgen’ are not described in the books of the Rembrandt Research Project. Nor in The Great Rembrandt book. All 684 paintings, a book by Jeroen Giltaij published last year. In it, the former curator of Museum Boijmans discusses all the paintings attributed to Rembrandt in eight different catalog raisonnés.

At first, Giltaij is pleasantly surprised by the rediscoveries. A moment later he calls back. He does not dare to assume that the portraits are by Rembrandt, he says: “I should see them in real life.”

His doubts are fed, says Giltaij, by two paintings that have been attributed to Rembrandt for some time and that are in his book: portraits of a man and a woman, both seated in a chair. The portrait of the man is in the American University Museum in Washington, the woman in the Metropolitan in New York. No doubt about it: they are portraits of the same man and woman as those at the auction house, the heads are identical.

Giltaij: “What about: what are the originals, what are the copies? Based on the photos, I’m inclined to say that the painting hand is closely related. The large portrait of the woman in the Metropolitan now attributed to Jacob Backera student of Rembrandt.”

The same woman as in the portrait attributed to Rembrandt by Christie’s. This portrait, also attributed to Rembrandt in the past, and owned by the Metropolitan in New York, is now attributed to Rembrandt’s pupil Jacob Backer.

Anyway, says Giltaij, he is curious about the relationship between the two pendant sets in the Christie’s catalogue. That catalog text is not yet available. When asked, researchers at the Rijksmuseum say they consider the American portraits to be later copies.

In nearly four hundred years, the portraits offered by Christie’s have known only five owners. Until 1760 they remained in the possession of the family of those portrayed. A great-great-grandchild had them auctioned in Amsterdam and the Polish count Vincent Potocki bought them. Later, in 1820, they briefly passed into the hands of the French Baron d’Ivry, who lived in Paris, and then the British Baron James Murray. She brought it to auction in 1824. Christie’s offered them at the time as: “Rembrandt – very lively and fine in color.”

Christie’s estimates the proceeds at 5 to 8 million pounds (5.7 to 9 million euros). The highest auction revenue ever for a Rembrandt dates from a Christie’s auction in 2000. The 1632 portrait of a 62-year-old woman, possibly Aeltje Uylenburgh, then changed hands for 32.5 million euros.

Much higher amounts were paid for paintings by Rembrandt in private sales. Among other things for his full-length wedding portraits of Marten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit (160 million euros in 2016 by the Dutch and French states) and The Banner Bearer (175 million in 2022 by the Dutch state). These works all came from the French Rothschild family.

It is only sporadically that paintings by Rembrandt are discovered or rediscovered that are unanimously embraced. In 1974 an unknown youth work was discovered. In 2018, the then art dealer Jan Six, with the support of Ernst van de Wetering, presented two discoveries: a portrait of an unknown young man that is believed to be a fragment of a larger painting, and a biblical scene.

Discussion about the attribution of old masters is timeless. Rembrandt’s various catalog raisonnés vary greatly in size. Oud-Rijksmuseum director Henk van Os once said about these shifting art-historical insights: ‘Rembrandt’s oeuvre is like a accordion: sometimes it is wide, sometimes it is narrow. But one thing is certain: music always comes out.”

