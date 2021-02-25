For the first time in its history, Christie’s is going to auction a unique non-expendable object (NFT, in its acronym in English), pieces, especially digital, that are made from codes that make them unique. In the language of mortals: an artist creates a digital work and puts it up for sale or auction through online platforms. Potential buyers make their offers in cryptocurrencies. In the NFT sector the currency used is ether, which belongs to Ethereum, a blockchain. In Spanish it is known as a chain of blocks, a private database or a ledger that is distributed among several participants outside of traditional transaction channels such as a bank. This system guarantees the authenticity of the work because everyone who is part of that chain of blocks keeps a copy and maintains the consensus that this work is unique, the purchase is registered and proof of ownership is provided. In this way, one of the most traditional auction houses in the world – founded in the 18th century – opens up to a new trend in the art market.

