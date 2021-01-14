With this partnership already initiated in London in 2020, the famous auction house reaffirms its commitment to the new African art scene.

Due to the health crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 edition of the 1-54 fair which was to be held in Marrakech has been canceled. Touria El Glaoui, the founder of this event, has therefore decided to organize this event for the first time in France.

In an interview with the magazine Review, she says about the African contemporary art market: “I don’t think it’s booming. Rather, it is a gradual growth and the prices charged continue to be relatively lower compared to other markets. The sudden attention given to it by the international art market is deserved and the result of daring work carried out by institutions and individuals from the African continent for more than a decade. The opening of commercial art spaces in Africa, whether auction houses, art fairs, galleries and others have greatly contributed to the growth of this market and strengthened its sustainability.“

The works of artists represented by 19 international galleries are visible in the salons of Christie’s Paris, from January 20 to 23. FranceinfoAfrique presents eight of them.