One of the images that best conveys the rivalry between the auction houses Christie’s and Sotheby’s is a tango. There are moments when one of the dancers takes the space of the other, fast steps are followed by slow ones and, often, everything turns around to end up in the same place. Christie’s first-half revenues are evidence of these slower rhythms. Its turnover was 2.102 billion dollars (about 1.92 billion euros), a 22% decrease. Despite the decline, Guillaume Cerruti, CEO of the auction house, uses the word “resilience” to support the results.

But the past is evidence of the lack of synchronicity. In 2022, Christie’s managed to reach €3.7 billion in the first half of the year, thanks in particular to the sale of the collections of Thomas and Doris Ammann, Anne Bass and Hubert de Givenchy. Compared to the figures just released, this represents a drop of 40%. And, as the company is not listed, it is not obliged to provide its private sales figures. A lifeline in the event of a breach in the ship. They only comment that they are “maintaining a high level.” Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart argued in Bloomberg last June that this category was, in his case, around $1.5 billion.

There is perhaps no duopoly in the entire economy that is more difficult to compare. Christie’s is owned by the French magnate and collector François Pinault, while Sotheby’s, which is celebrating its 280th anniversary this month, belongs to the French-Israeli businessman Patrick Drahi, who in 2019 spent 3.7 billion dollars. Surprisingly, last week the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi entered with a minority stake. A spokesperson for Sotheby’s told El PAÍS that its mid-year revenues amounted to 2.34 billion dollars. 11.3% more than its great rival. It includes 55 segments. Especially art, luxury, cars and real estate. Last year, Sotheby’s had a turnover of 7.9 billion dollars.

Although those numbers will certainly not be reached in 2024. S&P Global Ratings has lowered the outlook for Sotheby’s debt rating from B to B- due to “the strain on profitability and the continued decline in gross operating profit (ebitda).” The company, with a presence in 150 countries, knows this and is taking risks on margins. It has reduced the commissions it charges buyers. From 27% to 20%. In London, for example, its prices are lower than Christie’s. 20% up to six million pounds and 10% on pieces that exceed that figure. “And we already see a positive impact: strong demand, high sales rates and greater participation in auctions. Last month we sold a [fósil de] “The stegosaurus is selling for $45 million, ten times its estimate,” a spokesman sums up. Its rival is not, for now, taking part in this strategy. According to its website, it maintains three tranches in the city on the Thames. 26% up to £800,000, 21% between £800,001 and £4,500,000, and from there it adds 15% to the auction price. Despite everything, Christie’s maintains that it owns six of the ten most expensive works sold during the first half of the year.

But even two companies capable of dominating a $65 billion market cannot escape geopolitical uncertainty, economic slowdown and fear of risk, even among their privileged clients. Even so, the art world is cooling its numbers but never its ambitions. The strategy is simple: chase the money. Now it is accumulating between the seas of Asia and the Pacific: mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong. Christie’s will open its regional headquarters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in September. A four-storey building (The Henderson) designed by Zaha Hadid’s studio. François Pinault’s firm claims that “in the spring sales they sold 90% of the lots” for around HK$2.3 billion (270 million euros).

Battle in Hong Kong

Sotheby’s also opens a new location in the former British colony. A location somewhere between a boutique and an art gallery. The self-proclaimed House The auction house is offering dozens of exclusive objects on two floors in the luxury district. “A tailor-made space that encapsulates the DNA of our future growth,” they summarise. It is also proof that Hong Kong is still the economic centre for both rooms in Asia. Last year, the Asian business brought in more than 1 billion dollars for the third consecutive year to Sotheby’s balance sheet. A gamble under a glassy wind. Because Anders Petterson – head of the London consultancy ArtTactic – reports that sales in Hong Kong in the evening session (the most prominent) fell overall by 40% during the first half of the year.

But that is what happens with new money, old money is going to the usual destinations. In October, the new Sotheby’s Paris will open at the intersection of Avenue Matignon and Rue du Faubourg, and in New York, construction begins on its flagship headquarters in the emblematic Breuer building on Madison Avenue. And demographics are on the side of both rivals. Millennials will inherit the largest amount of money in history. “Last year, nearly 25% of our bidders were from generation Z and millennials,” Sotheby’s stresses. “We have four times as many passionate people in this world between 20 and 30 years old than five years ago.” A new generation of collectors has arrived, looking for everything from ultra-contemporary art to Francis Bacon oil paintings. The trophy generation is giving way to privileged young people who buy because they like to live with rarity and luxury.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter