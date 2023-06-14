Bishop Macram Gassis envisioned a modern Christian civilization in the most inhospitable of circumstances: in Sudan. For almost four decades, until shortly before his death last Sunday (11th), at the age of 84, the Catholic bishop worked tirelessly to put this vision into practice, putting his own life at risk many times. He was an extraordinary hero.

His diocese of El Obeid encompassed a war-torn area three times the size of Italy, which included the Nuba Mountains and part of southern Sudanese. A largely undeveloped desert area with only a rudimentary economy, it was the target of genocidal repression by an Islamic military dictatorship that held power in Khartoum for 30 years, until it was overthrown in 2019.

Ordained a missionary priest by the Comboni religious order, Bishop Macram was above all a pastor. Traveling through the vast region surrounding his diocese, he baptized, confirmed, and ordained hundreds of Catholics. He celebrated weddings and prayed for the dead.

An unforgettable photo shows an endless line of brightly dressed Sudanese men, women and children, in an area with tall grass at an outdoor liturgy, to receive Holy Communion from the bishop, who, in turn, is elegantly dressed and wearing a miter like being in a big cathedral. Its real cathedral and churches were deliberately hit by Sudanese government bombs. Despite the dangers, he achieved incredible success in recruiting priests and nuns to help him preach the Gospel and perform good deeds.

For Bishop Macram, honoring human dignity meant that everyone should be educated, cared for and respected – women, Catholics, Protestants, Muslims, followers of traditional practices, young and old.

Over time, he forged a civil society that spawned churches, schools, hospitals, maternity and health clinics, teacher training centers, hundreds of fresh water wells, rectory and convents.

In rickety planes, he transported humanitarian supplies and much-needed materials, including bags of cement. He convinced architects, accountants and health professionals to join him. This required him to travel to the West, begging for help.

During the height of religious persecution in the diocese of El Obeid, he was snubbed by Theodore McCarrick, now deposed but at the time a powerful cardinal and archbishop of Washington, DC. But as a frequent guest of Raymond Arroyo on Catholic broadcaster EWTN, Bishop Macram spoke passionately about the needs of his beleaguered diocese, and many outpourings of support followed.

One of Bishop Macram’s extraordinary achievements, praised even by the New York Times, was the Mother of Mercy Hospital in the remote Nuba Mountains. He launched the venture in the early 2000s while recovering from cancer. It is the only modern hospital for hundreds of kilometers and serves a population of over 1 million people.

In 2008, he hired Tom Catena, an American doctor and, like him, a legend. Catena is still there, now aided by dozens of registered nurses and pharmacists and Nuba’s first team of qualified medical assistants. Catena met the bishop through his personal physician, surgeon Deirdre Byrne, a Washington nun and member of the Little Workers of the Sacred Heart. Inspired by the bishop, she also traveled to the Mother of Mercy, to have surgeries.

The bishop also dared to raise his voice against the violent attacks of the old government. In 2014, the Associated Press published a story about their protests after eleven bombings against the hospital in two days.

I first met Bishop Macram in the early 1990s at a UN human rights conference in Geneva, Switzerland, when I was part of the US delegation. Present to testify about the massacres in his native Sudan, he was one of the few Church leaders to speak out (as he also did before the US Congress) about the ongoing atrocities against religious freedom in that region and to warn of the growing threat of Islamic terrorism. This singular action resulted in an arrest warrant issued by the Sudanese government and kept his life at risk every minute he remained in the country.

After part of the bishop’s flock was freed from slavery, including sexual slavery, in Khartoum, I asked him, “What can a preacher say to deeply traumatized survivors?”

He stated that he told them to keep their heads up because “you too are loved as children of God, who taught that we should all call Him Abba, Father.” He also preached to us Westerners. “My people are not beggars,” he told me, explaining that although they ask for material help, their witness of faith in the face of extreme persecution is a lesson in deep spiritual devotion for the Western Church.

By 2000, more than 2 million Nubans and South Sudanese, mostly Christians, were killed by Khartoum through armed attacks on villages and intentional mass starvation. He pleaded in his Christmas letters: “Please continue to pray for us. My flock is on the via crucis. Our crucifixion still continues.”

His courage came from faith. He dedicated his life to God and his church. He delighted in telling stories to Westerners about the Nuba, Dinka, Nuer and other people of the diocese, bringing to life the humanity of “his people”. Notably, although he was of Sudanese national origin, his ethnic background was Arab, while “his people”, those to whom he dedicated his life, were African, of varying religious origins. In the same spirit, he served as a bridge between East and West, at home and among friends in both places.

Bishop Macram will be greatly missed.

*Nina Shea is director of the Religious Liberty Center at the Hudson Institute.

© 2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in english.