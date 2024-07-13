A report by the NGO Open Doors, dedicated to monitoring the situation of persecution related to Christianity in the world, revealed that more than 270 thousand Christians had to leave their homes in 2023 due to religious intolerance.

The survey considered these people as internally displaced, a classification of those who were forced to abandon their community, church or residence, but remain within the country where the persecution took place.

Data collected by this year’s World Watch List indicates that 278,716 Christians are currently in this situation, a number that is 120% higher than that recorded the previous year.

In addition to religious issues, other reasons that motivate internal displacement are armed conflicts, which are very common in Africa, wars and natural disasters, such as earthquakes and floods.

According to the report, these phenomena only intensify the threats that are constant for these people due to their Christian faith.

According to Open Doors, victims of internal displacement are located in 60 countries around the world and 70% are in Nigeria and Myanmar, the equivalent of 100,000 in each nation.

Other countries that are home to displaced Christians include India, Burkina Faso, Pakistan, Mali, Bangladesh, Niger, the Republic of Congo and Cameroon, where persecution remains at alarming levels. In total, these nations are home to around 77,000 displaced Christians.

The report reveals that the most important issue for these people is survival. “In this situation, Christians have to improvise housing, food and water consumption, and tasks such as going to school and work are left behind,” the survey says.

Threats from the Islamic State and other extremist groups

One of the biggest challenges for Christians in these countries is the terrorist threat, led by the Islamic State (IS) and similar groups.

ISIS has been active in Syria for many years, forcing many Christians to flee their homes and communities. Despite the recognition of the “defeat” of their presence in that country, the extremists still pose a danger to followers of the Christian faith.

In Nigeria, one of the countries that kills the most religious people in the world, Boko Haram and its dissident group, known by the acronym ISWAP, influenced by the Islamic State, are responsible for perpetrating violence against Christians.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have killed more than 35,000 people and displaced around 2.7 million people, mainly in Nigeria but also in neighboring countries such as Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to official and UN figures.