How did you feel about the content of this article?

Members of gang 18 speak to the press at the Sampedrano Prison, May 28, 2013, in San Pedro Sula. The “Mara Salvatrucha” (“M-13”) and “M-18” gangs are considered the most violent in Honduras | Photo: EFE

According to research carried out by the NGO Portas Abertas, there has been an increase in violence against Christians in Honduras, a country located in Latin America.

Information released by the organization shows that people were forced to leave their homes after attacks orchestrated by gangs, which dominate Honduran territory. There are still Christians who have been murdered for not agreeing with corruption and the rules imposed by criminals.

MS-13 and Barrio 18, which also operate in El Salvador, are among the main groups currently controlling Honduras.

NGO data indicate that 240 women were killed in the country in 2022 at the hands of gangs. Other forms of violence that are becoming increasingly common are domestic and sexual violence.

Still considered a country with a Christian majority, Honduras is not on the WWL’s annual stalking list (World Watch List), but it is among the territories under observation for the growth of violence, due to recent cases of persecution against Christianity.

Countries topping the list are North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea and Libya.