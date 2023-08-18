Although they have known each other for years, it was in May of this year that the romance between Christian from Denmark and María Chiara from Borbón-Dos Sicilies began to be discussed in the most royal gossips of the heart, after they attended the Monaco Grand Prix together. Or, rather, since they posed together in an affectionate attitude. A romance that has been confirmed this week. The eldest son of crown princes Frederick and Mary have already reportedly introduced his girlfriend to his grandmother, Queen Margaret. A person close to the couple has told ‘Woman’s Day’ that “Chiara and Queen Margarita have met this summer and they all enjoyed tea together.”

“Christian knew they would hit it off and was delighted that he invited them. He is a kind of informal seal of approval for Chiara, because Margarita does not drink tea with just anyone, “said the same source. María Chiara came of age at the beginning of January and is studying between Harvard, where she is studying Economics, and the Marangoni Institute, while she is working on a docuseries about her sister, María Carolina, and her. For his part, Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne, will turn 18 in October and is focused on finishing his studies.

It seems that the young people are spending a few days together and, although both families have decided not to make any kind of statements out of respect for the lovers, the prince has spent part of his vacation with Maria Chiara’s family in the south of France. “At the moment they get along well, both families approve and they have very similar tastes in music, sports and even cinema,” said those who know them.

friendly families



Chiara herself explained a month ago to ‘Corriere della Sera’ that she has known the Danish prince since they were children. And it is that her father, Carlos de Borbón and Chevron-Villette, Duke of Castro, is godfather to Princess Josephine, Christian’s little sister. In fact, the Bourbon-Dos Sicilias family is related to all the European royal families, including, of course, the Spanish one: King Felipe VI is the cousin of the instagramer aristocrat’s father. “I am very close to the heiress, Princess Eleanor, who, like me, loves sports, especially women’s football,” she recently declared, adding that “one of my best friends is Alexandra de Hannover, the youngest daughter of Carolina de Monaco”.

She belongs to an Italian noble family that ruled part of Italy until unification in 1861, and has been claiming the throne ever since. Although at this point the absence of a noble title would not have been an impediment to this royal courtship, Chiara, who was born in Rome, holds the titles of Duchess of Noto and Capri. She was home schooled by private tutors to speed up her school pace and speaks multiple languages.

Very interested in fashion, her professional concerns have to do with business, although she is also fond of painting, plays the piano and likes to show off the glamorous society events she attends. Multi-talented and curious, she has made a name for herself beyond her lineage through her academic achievements. Another point in favor to receive the approval of the Danes as a couple of her prince.