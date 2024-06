Catholic parishioners during a ceremony in the state of Chiapas, Mexico | Photo: EFE/ Carlos López

The blatant increase in violence in some regions of Mexico affects the population as a whole. However, in recent years, Christians have become a specific target of organized crime, which carries out kidnappings, robberies and mass murders.

One of the states where violence has increased the most is Chiapas, in the south of the country, a territory controlled by cartels that threaten the security, stability and well-being of the population, especially followers of the Christian faith, who are heavily monitored and persecuted.

Young people are the main recruitment targets for crime. This quest by criminal organizations to form new drug traffickers and murderers has become one of the biggest challenges for Christians in Mexico.

The NGO Portas Abertas, which dedicates its work to monitoring and helping persecuted followers of Christianity around the world, has carried out training with pastors and leaders in the country to deal with these problems.

Local partners of the Christian organization travel long distances in the region to help those who are persecuted for their faith. On the way, they encounter many roadblocks and obstacles that make the travel time longer.

“In addition to roadblocks, we have to avoid traveling at night because of the risk of robberies from criminal groups,” said one of Portas Abertas’ partners in Mexico.

At the beginning of the year, the NGO reported an increase in attacks on churches and other Christian properties in the country.

In 2023, recorded episodes of vandalism against places related to faith rose by almost 600% compared to the previous year, rising from 2,110 to 14,766 actions of religious intolerance. Among the properties classified are temples and buildings managed by churches, such as schools, seminaries and hospitals.