The head of the All-Union Commonwealth of Evangelical Christians Pavel Kolesnikov responded to journalist Vladimir Pozner on criticism of Orthodoxy. A representative of the Protestants expressed his point of view in a commentary for the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

Kolesnikov called the TV presenter’s statement on religion, in which he compared the main ramifications of Christianity, “a certain escalation.”

“What did the comparison give? Nothing, just tension. I do not praise any religious trend, boasting about religion is childhood, boasting about not practicing. So practice! And I want to know why you live like this? Why are you doing this? More often than not, people talk about their faith and convictions, and do not prove it with deeds, “Kolesnikov said.

The leader of the community of evangelical Christians said that when the state and religion mix, “there is a mismatch.” In his opinion, the standard of living of people does not depend on their religion, because Orthodoxy does not establish laws in the country.

“I am a supporter of the idea that the church should bring into society not religiosity, but an elevated lifestyle, an example of imitation. It does not depend only on the religious view, confession. It depends on the person himself, his attitude to the faith that he lives not only in the temple, but also outside the temple. If a person believes in God and lives like this, then he behaves according to faith in his entrance and at work. He has a conscience before God, he acts in accordance with it, ”Kolesnikov expressed his point of view.

Previously, Posner called Orthodoxy the worst of the directions of Christianity. The program “Church. Criticism ”the presenter said that people in Protestant countries live much better than in Catholic ones. He added that the standard of living in Orthodox states is even lower than in Catholic ones.

Soon after the broadcast was broadcast, the coordinator of the “Forty Forty” movement Vladimir Nosov suggested checking the legality of Posner’s statements. Nosov is sure that criticism of Orthodoxy violates the law on insulting the feelings of believers.