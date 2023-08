How did you feel about the content of this article?

The violent acts began last Wednesday after the circulation of a video with pages of the Koran crossed out | Photo: EFE/EPA/ILYAS SHEIKH

Pakistan has been experiencing a wave of violence in the last two days due to a religious conflict that has left at least 100 people arrested, 17 churches burned down, bibles destroyed and homes looted.

Social chaos broke out in Jaranwala, in the state of Punjab, after two Christians were accused by Muslims of blaspheming the Koran. Police said the complaint, made by local residents, says pages of the holy book were found with derogatory comments written in red.

According to information from the news agency Reutersa government spokesman announced this Friday morning (18) the arrest of the two men.

After the episodes, soldiers were deployed to the surroundings of a settlement in the eastern part of the country, where people from the Christian minority reside, which was the target of looters.

In Pakistan, which occupies the 7th position on the persecution list against Christianity, blasphemy is considered a crime that can carry the death penalty. The country has several records of defendants who were lynched by mobs during investigations into the matter.

Acting Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq said on social media that “harsh punishments will be taken against those who break the law and persecute minorities”.

The Christian community represents 1.27% of the Pakistani population, according to the census carried out by the government, with 2.6 million people.