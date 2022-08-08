Persecution of Christians has been a common occurrence in much of the Middle East and China, but an equally virulent persecution is taking place not far from American shores, with minimal global attention.

Nowhere is this more evident than under the regime of Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega.

The Catholic Church has been a common target of scorn and accusations of undermining the leftist regime, despite a history of liberation theology and pro-left activism in Nicaragua.

Ortega, the Sandinista revolutionary-turned-dictator who returned to power in 2007 after ruling Nicaragua for more than a decade in the 1980s, has never been in favor of the Catholic Church. Since the clergy lent their support to student protesters in 2018, however, his government has significantly increased the persecution against any section of civil society that dares to speak out.

As of April, Ortega was holding at least 181 political prisoners.

Since 2018, the Catholic Church in Nicaragua has faced more than 190 distinct attacks, ranging from arson, government paramilitary attacks, and the exile of prominent priests and religious figures critical of the Ortega regime.

A total of 18 Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity were stripped of their legal status on June 28 and escorted by police out of Nicaragua and into exile in neighboring Costa Rica on charges of political subversion and supporting terrorism.

In a recent report by the Pro-Transparency and Anti-Corruption Observatory, a Latin American civil society group, lawyer Martha Patricia Molina Montenegro stated that the Ortega regime “initiated indiscriminate persecution against bishops, priests, seminarians, religious, lay groups and in relation to everything that has a direct or indirect relationship with the Catholic Church”.

The Trump administration has been outspoken in opposition to Ortega’s persecution of Christians, with Vice President Mike Pence criticizing Ortega and Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro for their violations of religious freedom and freedom of expression.

The Biden administration, on the other hand, has done little to help Christians in Nicaragua and Latin America in general, trying to forge ties with leftist regimes in the region and admitting repeated contacts with the Ortega regime.

In response to efforts by the Catholic Church to mediate the protests in 2018, Ortega and his allies labeled the church — 60% of Nicaraguans are Catholic — as “committed to the coup plotters.” [e] also with the plans of the coup plotters.”

Monsignor Silvio Baez, a prominent critic of the regime, was forced to flee the country in 2019 after receiving a phone call from the US Embassy warning him of an impending assassination attempt. Baez had previously been beaten and stabbed by unknown assailants and received a steady stream of threatening phone calls before his flight from Nicaragua.

The Catholic Church and its clergy have been prominent critics of government corruption and violence, but since 2018 the violence has been more targeted, as seen by the situation with Baez.

Ortega’s increasing repression and economic mismanagement led to a mass exodus of Nicaraguans, believers and non-believers, to the United States.

US Customs and Border Protection estimates that at least 170,000 Nicaraguans have arrived in America since early 2021. Ortega also allowed the Cuban dictatorship to weaponize immigration to extract US concessions, lifting visa restrictions for tens of thousands of Cubans. en route to the US border via Nicaragua.

While the protests that originally spurred the Nicaraguan government’s crackdown have largely been quelled, the Ortega regime continues to attack the Catholic Church and its believers in a quest to purge all dissent.

Leaders in the US and across the West must defend the rights of persecuted Nicaraguan Christians and hold Ortega accountable for his human rights violation before this violence escalates further.

