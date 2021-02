Christiana Figueres, a Costa Rican anthropologist and economist, and Tom Rivett-Carnac, a political strategist focused on the study of climate change, dissect the reasons that led them to write The future we choose (The future we choose, 2020) in a talk at the Hay Festival. The authors were key to the construction of the Paris Agreements in 2016, which establish measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the 195 signatory countries.