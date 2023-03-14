“Cat says meow, meow, meow, meow.” Last December 17, Manguera and Terry, two of The Juanelosthey hired El León and its crew so that “Bajanda” crowns the 50 years of christian ysla. “For me it was like seeing Luis Miguel,” says the actor whose musical tastes since he became a father have mixed with the hits of Gallina Pintadita and Luli Pampín. He danced —although he confesses that he tried— as he did in Gisela’s programs, when he had already seduced the Peruvian audience with the role of ‘Snake’.

‘Culebra’ was a figure-parody that contributed 50% candor so that the remaining quota was assumed by ‘Tunche’: 50% evil. In “Yuru, the Amazon Princess”, the villainous duo was in charge of chasing a red-tailed monkey to the rhythm of a tropical chorus: “We are Tunche and Culebra, we hunt here in the jungle, we conquer the girls. We are the bad guys here.” Their tactics had the same results as Pinky and the Brain’s.

“In the world of clowns we always talk about white and august. White is the serious clown and Augusto is the clumsiest clown, the one who breaks a little with order. So lucho caceres (‘Tunche’) was white. I, the Augustus”, recalls the artist.

—What characteristics did you add to ‘Culebra’?

—I think he was the way he was because the Tunche had molded him. So, I was accommodating the character because I was accommodating Lucho. Which is a bit of what I have done almost throughout my career with Lucho: he has accommodated me. Where is he quiet? And from that tranquility I start to play (…). They gave us the text and we said: “Now, what do we do with this?” We respected the idea, where they wanted the characters to go, but what we did there was a matter of the two of us. And that’s what I love about working with Lucho: the ability to not keep what they gave us.

Christian and Lucho met on the set of “Amor Serrano” in 1998. In 2008, after “Yuru”, they traveled to Miami and worked as a duo on a weekly Telemundo program: “Fotogenicas”. In 2017, on Plus TV, they led “Locos en el Tiempo”. With little more than 24 years of complicity, both have just scheduled a play: “You have fed me.”

—Why is it called “You have fed me up”?

—Because it is the dynamic between Lucho and me in real life. Although it is true that we are very fond of each other, I tell him: ““P***, hue***”. It’s that feeling that I think a lot of people have with a friend.

“And have they ever had a fight?”

“No, we’ve never had a fight. For this process we have had crises. At one point I told him: “Luchito, I think I was wrong, let’s leave it there.” Add to that the fact that I was about to undergo heart surgery. I mean, I thought no, that this pod was not going to be able to hold up. Not wanting to fight or anything, I told him: “So far.” And he insisted: “I’m not going to screw around so much anymore.” So we made a bet (…). But it’s like this: the people you get along with the best and love the most are also the people you clash with the most.

He hasn’t fought with either. Alejandro Villagomez nor with Joseph Robert Terry. They make up Los Juanelos, a criollo trio —criollazo!— and rebellious that appeared in 2016 and that summarizes in its lyrics the political walk of the country. “Nothing will remain, nothing will remain, nothing, if Antauro is president.”

—What does Peruvian mean to you?

—It’s complicated because Peruvian identity is a whole package. Peruvianness is not only Machu Picchu, Peruvianness is not only good food (…). Peruvianness is also being selfish, Peruvianness also means not putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. Peruvians are the politicians we have. I believe that 80% represent Peruvians, and it is a pity.

—At what point did you decide that your humor, in addition to being entertaining, was going to be critical?

—When I started with Los Juanelos I had rules: not to talk about politics, not to talk about religion and not to talk about soccer (…). So I saw all this jungle and all this lie that is politics and I said, “There’s no way I can keep quiet.” We did a show called “Electoral Jarana”. We took all the campaign songs from the parties and transformed them. From that I said: “Here is something, a vein, a path that we have opened and that we cannot just leave it for a show.” (…) For me it is being able to exorcise my demons.

The Juanelos emerged from a play. Christian Ysla, Alejandro Villagomez and José Roberto Terry. Photo: Facebook

The origin of The Juanelos is popular: the play “The Three Widows” was the setting for the sparks of the then member Pier Padilla, Terry and Christian to set the rooms on fire with laughter and, incidentally, consciences.

“How are you three off stage?”

“We are very, very fond of each other.” We have traveled, for example, to Brazil for the Copa América (…). Now, also each one is very ungrateful. Each one has his life. Our excuse to get together is Los Juanelos and there we suck, there we talk and we laugh.

—I am interested in the creative process: how do you build a letter?

—It has to be fast, because if it’s not fast, it doesn’t work. It does not work! (…) Usually, I like to start with the sticky. Be careful, I am not a musician and, with the shortcomings that I have, surely many composers will say: “The crap that this boy makes”, but in reality I do things not so that they last over time. These songs work and that’s it, they disappear. That’s right, they are chewing gum. Easy to eat. That’s gum creolism.

“And you agree with that?”

-Yeah (…). We do not do filigree work. Our product is like that, it is a product with errors. It’s not well done because we’re not a band to begin with. We are a comedy group that makes music. If we were musicians, then I would feel a little bad. Terry…it’s not like this is his musical project. Terry makes a different kind of music. Alejandro the same. Sometimes I think they’re in Los Juanelos a bit to humor me and to make me happy. (laughs)

And this is how he summarizes two important angles in his career: “I am very fond of ‘Yuru’, but in ‘Yuru’ I am a link, a small link in a great production. Los Juanelos allows me to say things that many times I have wanted to say and I have not known how”.

But before accumulating the applause that relieves his heart—he underwent surgery due to an arrhythmia—, christian ysla He was the shy older brother of four: “My old man sometimes threw us out to play with the people from the neighborhood and we didn’t want to.” The neighborhood was Surco, it is until today.

—And when you were a child, what did you think you would be when you grew up if you were so shy?

—I knew I wanted to do some art, and acting was the safest option, because I was lucky to have a teacher, Carmen Paredes, her name was, who encouraged me a lot in the arts in 4th grade.

At 20 he performed his first play: “Listen to the noise of the sea”. The piece, though amateurish, received a kind review from Sara Joffré. He was the main one, the duke, but already on the ground of reality he was later the Hotel graduate who, instead of attending his graduation, celebrated the great news with his colleagues on the curtain: admission to the TUC (Theatre of the Catholic University ). This turnaround in his life was followed by an episode of financial deprivation: two years in which he toured Lima solely by bicycle.

“I had neither for the van nor for the bus, much less for the taxi. I only took a taxi after 30 years, but I was happy. What’s more, I remember that I lived on a roof, I had a little room, I shared a bathroom and the roof of the little room was made of cardboard. I mean, it rained and I got wet. But I was so happy.” His double mention of complacency is as natural as his brushstrokes of smoothness when he narrates each artistic whereabouts.

—And would you like to return to television or the cinema?

—I like to create, be it on television, be it in the movies, be it on Internet video, be it in theater. I don’t care as long as I can keep doing it and people are still interested in seeing it (…). So, if they call me on TV, cool. If they call me for the movies, cool. If not, I keep doing my stuff. I believe mine.

However, one of his best creations is the atmosphere of security for his five-year-old daughter. This atmosphere has the soundtrack “My girl”, by The Temptations, but it is a Creole and paternal version that the actor performs every year: “I have sunlight on a cloudy day”. In addition, Christian Leonardo Benjamín chose, together with Karol, his wife, a single name: Fernanda.

“Fernanda means strength. In this time we are all being more aware, but I feel that a woman has to be very strong. I want my daughter to be very strong, she is very strong. I think we’re doing it”.

-Complete the sentence. Since I’m a dad…

—Since I’m a dad I’m happier.

“Since I’ve been a husband…

—Since I am a husband I am more complete.