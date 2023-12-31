Christian Ysla took stock of everything he experienced in 2023. The actor and participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' He published a video on his social networks, in which he talked about the delicate heart operation he underwent at the beginning of the year, but at that time he did not give many details. As a way of saying goodbye to these 12 months, he decided to explain what happened and how he coped with his recovery process so far.

Why did Christian Ysla have heart surgery?

The actor who was part of 'Yuru, the Amazon Princess' made a video with the best moments he experienced this year, as well as the difficult situations he had to go through. Precisely, he referred to the surgical intervention to which he was subjected, at the end of February, for constant cardiac arrhythmias.

“I had been suffering from an arrhythmia since June (2022) that I thought I had under control (…) In the middle of rehearsals (for a show with Lucho Cáceres) my situation worsened, after an event I became very ill. I had to have heart surgery (…) In July, I start rehearsals for 'Isla Machuca' with Armando. All that time, I didn't feel like my heart was right. Patience“he recalled.

What is Christian Ysla's current health status?

After several months of having heart surgery, Christian Ysla told how he currently feels. As time goes by, he affirms that in that part of his health he is very good. Likewise, he left some wishes for all his followers.

Christian Ysla opens up to the cameras of 'The Great Celebrity Chef'. Photo: Latina

“In October, I start recording 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', I premiere 'Bull' (play) and I finally feel that my heart is 100% (…)“, he said in the video. In addition, he made a reflection in the publication: “This 2023, on the one hand, hit me and on the other it caressed me. This is life. I wish you many caresses and some blows so you don't stop growing.“.

