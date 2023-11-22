Fiorella Cayo is one of the participants of the fourth season of ‘The great chef: famous‘; However, throughout the episodes she has been receiving a large number of negative comments on social networks, as some users believe that there would be favoritism, since the actress was saved on several occasions, despite the fact that perhaps her dish failed to convince the audience. everything to the judges. Along these lines, his partner Christian Ysla He came out to defend her with a video, in which he revealed how they met more than two decades ago.

Why was Fiorella Cayo criticized on social networks?

On social networks, some users were not satisfied with Fiorella Cayo’s performance in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, since seeing that she did not make an effort to stand out in the competition and made mistakes on repeated occasions, she was saved anyway on elimination nights by decision of the judges.

Users criticize Fiorella Cayo for her performance in ‘The Great Celebrity Chef’. Photo: The great famous chef/Instagram

“Yes, Javier, they made a huge mistake saving her more than once. Your mistake or some production favoritism”, “I don’t understand how Fiorella got to level 8”, “Once she goes home”, “She shouldn’t continue , it shouldn’t even have arrived until today, it doesn’t follow instructions,” some comments say.

How did Christian Ysla and Fiorella Cayo meet?

The actor Christian Ysla is another of the participants who continues to advance in the Latina culinary reality competition. However, after the rain of criticism of his partner Fiorella Cayodecided to publish a video on social networks, in which he highlights how he met Stephanie Cayo’s sister and the good first impression he had of her as a person.

“I have known Fiorella Cayo for 27 years, not everyone is that lucky, especially those who make comments about her on social networks every day. I met her when we did a series called ‘Pisco Sour’, I had just studied theater, I had never done TV, I was very nervous. When I arrived at the location, everyone was doing their thing, no one paid attention to me, only Fiorella (…) you are a very strong woman. I wish everyone was lucky enough to meet the great Fiorella Cayo“he says in the publication.

