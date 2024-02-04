Let's celebrate! After three complicated preparations, Christian Ysla became the winner of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' in his revenge season with the best participants in the entire history of the program. In an exciting last episode he had to beat Tilsa Lozano and Mayra Goñi, finishing in second and third place respectively.

How was Christian Ysla's victory in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

In the long-awaited finale of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', Christian Ysla, Mayra Goñi and Tilsa Lozano They had to prepare three difficult dishes: an appetizer, fan shells on a bed of ocopa and native potatoes, a second, crispy charella on broad bean puree with chupe sauce, and a dessert, a glass of deconstructed pisco sour.

After the first round, the jurors rated the dishes blindly and awarded third place to Mayra Goñi, who left the competition quite sad, but happy to have reached the grand final.

“You are here not because someone gave it to you, but because you deserve it”Nelly Rossinelli said to the actress, causing her to cry with emotion. “I'm going to miss everyone, you get attached to it, you spend beautiful days here,” Mayra pointed out.

Later, they continued the duel with the main course and dessert. The two participants gave their all in these two complicated recipes, although in the end Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masias They chose Christian Ysla as the season's champion.

How did Christian Ysla react after being crowned the winner of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

After the jurors said that 'The great chef: celebrities'.

