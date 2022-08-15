In 2015, Christian Yaipén, one of the youngest voices of the Peruvian cumbia and member of the Grupo 5 orchestra, filled his family with pride after graduating from the prestigious Berklee music university. This great merit for his artistic career was the product of a long road full of sacrifices, as the youngest of the Yaipén confessed in an interview.

“I lived alone for five years, studying, it was not easy at all. I had to suffer, there were times when I had nothing to eat. It’s not that because he was from Group 5 he called to say: Send me money. I was also aware of the sacrifice everyone was making. My mom sold her truck to pay for my studies,” he said..

In addition, he revealed that the economic difficulties he was going through at the time were about to make him drop out of college. “Before finishing the degree, after two semesters, I told my teacher that I was going to drop out because it was too expensive ”.

Christian Yaipén managed to graduate from the prestigious Berklee University. Photo: Andean

Christian Yaipén’s scholarship

This teacher, who apart from being Peruvian was one of the heads of the university, recommended him so that he could receive a scholarship. As part of the process, Christian had to meet with the directors of berklee to tell them about your talents and abilities. At that time, the youngest of the Yaipén highlighted his experience as a cumbia singer in group 5.

Immediately, they suggested that he prepare a presentation to see what rhythm it was. Christian got to work and made a mix that combined the famous themes “You will pay” and “Private property”a tribute to his father played by pure students of the prestigious university.

Christian Yaipén sang Peruvian cumbia at the prestigious Berklee University. Photo: Capture Berklee College of Music/YouTube

“When they see that, the Berklee vice president himself tells me ‘What rhythm is that?’, and I reply that it’s cumbia played in the Peruvian style. “Wow, that’s going to help you a lot,” he told me, and they gave me a $7,500 scholarship per semester. ”, He revealed

This financial aid allowed him to complete his studies successfully, since without it it would have been difficult for him to graduate.

Christian Yaipén was accompanied by his family at his graduation

In a report for the program “Day D”, Christian Yaipen shared with his family his graduation at the Berklee University of Music. During the interview, the eldest children of Elmer Yaipén, the founder of Grupo 5, told how the youngest of the family decided to fulfill his dream away from his mother. Likewise, the vocalist of the cumbia group revealed what he was like when he was accepted at the university.

Christian Yaipén covers his father’s song

After graduating from Berklee College of Music, Christian Yaipen surprised all Peruvians and even more so the followers of Team 5 when he decided to take the microphone and sing one of his father’s songs, Elmer Yaipén. At that time, the youngest of the Yaipén Quesquén brothers performed “Private Property” and “Pagarás”.