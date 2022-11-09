More in love than ever! Christian Yaipen He surprised his followers with the last three shows he offered in the capital of our country with the international guests he brought to share the stage. However, that was not all, since the Grupo 5 vocalist also took time to show the love he has for his wife by dedicating one of her most recognized songs for many years.

“engine and motive” rang out at full volume in the amphitheater of the Parque de la Exposicion while an image of the norteño musician was projected on the stage screen together with the love of his life and mother of his only heir. In addition, during the interpretation he was heard to say: “Jennifer, I love you, my love. We get romantic.”