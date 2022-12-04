More united than ever! Christian Yaipen He does not hesitate to show how in love he is with his wife Jenifer Henríquez and, whenever he can, he expresses his feelings publicly. This time, the cumbiambero made use of his social networks and recorded a fun TikTok with the woman in his life.

This clip immediately became a trend and the fans of the member of Group 5 filled the publication with peculiar phrases for the couple. “Make him happy for us”, “Beautiful couple, blessings”, “How beautiful is your wife”, “Congratulations”, “They are well connected”, “Oh, how beautiful” were some of them.

Christian Yaipén sang “Motor and motive” to his wife live

In one of the concerts that Grupo 5 performed for its 50th anniversary, Christian Yaipen He sang the lyrics of the song “Motor and motive” while images of the musician with his wife and children were projected on the screens of the place.