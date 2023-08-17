Christian Yaipenlead singer of the cumbia band Team 5began his studies in Berklee College of Music, with only 17 years. After 4 years of training, he managed to graduate as a bachelor from the prestigious music university.

The cumbiambero Christian Yaipén detailed how he managed to be a student at the Berklee College of Music. According to Elmer’s brother and Andy Yaipén Quesquén, he was admitted in his first attempt after an arduous selection process, among 7,000 applicants.

How did Christian Yaipén manage to enter the prestigious Berklee College of Music?

Christian Yaipén managed to enter the Berklee College of Music after many sacrifices and intense discipline. The singer left Monsefú to live in Lima and travel from the capital to Boston to pursue his dreams of studying music.

Christian Yaipén was motivated before his audition at Berklee thinking about the effort his family had made to get to Boston. Photo: composition LR / La República / Instagram capture

Cristian Yaipén, before auditioning at the prestigious US university, He underwent rigorous training with Isabel Iñigo, his teacher, who instructed him in everything related to his musical studies. In addition, had to study English to audition in the native language of the northern country.

“I didn’t know any English and I had to learn it in 6 months. Also, my teacher, Isabel Iñigo, prepared me. I came to live in Lima, we lived in Monsefú and, thanks to my cousins, Carlos and Bryan, to Ale, they made me a room in their house and I went every day for Isabel to prepare me,” said Christian Yaipén, in an interview with Cristian Rivero.

Christian Yaipén entered Berklee on his first attempt

After arduous preparation, the day came when Christian Yaipén auditioned for Berklee College of Music. Despite his nervousness, the cumbia singer passed the tests and managed to be one of those selected. It should be noted that, on that day, 7,000 applicants applied and only 700 were accepted.

Alejandro Sanz was the godfather of Christian Yaipén’s class at Berklee College of Music. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Capture

“There were 7,000 applicants and 700 entered, when they told me that, I said: “That’s it, well, the little walk through Boston has been nice, I’m going home now,” he thought on that occasion. The positive response from the institution took a long time to arrive, so Christian Yaipén believed that he had not been selected.

Finally, on April 9, they informed him that he had been admitted as student at Berklee College of Music to study contemporary music writing and music production specializing in CWP. Thus he undertook his studies in the US, with the aim of learning to make Group 5 bigger and take it back to the pinnacle of success.

Why did Christian Yaipén almost abandon his studies at Berklee?

In an interview, Christian Yaipén revealed that during his university years he had to go through various economic difficulties, which is why at one point he even thought about leaving the university. “Before finishing my degree, two semesters away, I told my professor that I was going to drop out because it was too much expense.

