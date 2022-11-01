Christian Yaipen He has more than captivated his followers with each presentation he performs alongside Grupo 5. This is demonstrated once again after the young musician shared a series of images in which the unexpected proposal made by an admirer is observed.

Through social networks, the singer uploaded a photograph that caught the eyes of Internet users, because the cartel that a girl held had a direct message for him.

“Christian, if you get divorced, here I am” was the short phrase that the fan wrote, which sparked various reactions in the comments.

Christian Yaipén is surprised by a follower at a Grupo 5 concert. Photo: Christian Yaipén/Instagram

Christian Yaipén appreciates the affection of the public

Secondly, Christian Yaipen He took the opportunity to thank all the support and affection he receives from the listeners, who are loyal to the group and the style of music they produce, since they are present at each show they offer.

“I want to thank you for your love, that my fans never miss me, I adore you and thank you for being by my side in every concert and in every place,” said the well-known national artist.

Christian Yaipén is part of Group 5. Photo: Christian Yaipén/Instagram

Christian wants Group 5 to perform at the National Stadium

In an intimate conversation with The Republic, Christian Yaipén said that one of his biggest dreams is for Group 5 to appear at the National Stadium with a completely full capacity. This in reference to the three dates that they launched and sold out within a few minutes.

“The 50 years of Group 5 are coming. We don’t want to be guilty of… I don’t want to sing before… but we have already pointed it out. Thanks to this I keep climbing, growing,” he said.

He also indicated that, despite the years, they remain united and hope to continue in this way for much longer.

Grupo 5 is one of the most famous groups in Peru.

“Let’s remember that Grupo 5 comes from below, from small nightclubs, and now plays bigger places. We are very honest with ourselves. And this gives us the enormous strength and responsibility of doing it in a National Stadium. Hopefully it will happen for our 50 years, ”he added.