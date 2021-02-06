Christian Yaipén surprised all his followers by revealing his debut as a radio host on the New Q.

According to what the musician announced, he will accompany the listeners of said radio station Monday to Friday from 4 to 6 pm

Post by Christian Yaipén Photo: Instagram capture

In the publication, the singer is very happy to be venturing into another facet. Likewise, the leader of Group 5 surprised all the loyal fans of the orchestra with news.

Despite the fact that the group is away from all its fans due to measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the musician announced that very soon the cumbia group will meet again with all its audience.

To celebrate the Valentine’s Day, Christian Yaipén gave the news that Group 5 will give a virtual concert on February 13, in which all lovers will dance. As is evident, this second quarantine is not an impediment for the northern orchestra to stop its presentations.

Group 5 Announcement Photo: Instagram Capture

“Love, cumbia and carnivals at home”, is the name of the event where they will sing about love and friendship, which will take place from 9 pm

Likewise, for all those interested, tickets are already on sale on the Entrance website now.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.