It’s the rhythm of your heart! Christian Yaipén was the brand new reinforcement of Mauricio Mesones in the latest program of ‘The great chef: famous’. The cumbia singer revealed that he had a great friendship with the former member of bareto and, for this reason, he decided to go to the gastronomic reality show, despite not knowing how to cook.

“My mom is going to be proud of us and your mom is going to be proud of us,” said Mesones, making Yaipén laugh. The interpreter of “Let’s bet I get married” had fun on the program, he even sang “The rhythm of my heart” while holding a beef heart when preparing anticuchos.

What did the participants have to prepare?

The celebrities summoned to the repechage had to cook two portions of anticucho with rachi and choncholí to try to delight the palates of the demanding judges. They had a total of 70 minutes. Mauricio Mesones and Christian Yaipén obtained the second best dish of the night with an accumulated 17 points for the interpreter of ‘Cariñito’.

