The last years in the career of Christian Yaipen they meant a consolidation in it due to the resounding success that it has achieved from the hand of Group 5. Despite his young age, the youngest of the Yaipén is positioned as the main voice of the famous group, which at the beginning of April of this 2023 gave three massive concerts at the San Marcos Stadium. However, not everything is music in the life of the young singer, since on more than one occasion he has used his platforms to shout from the four winds how much he loves his wife. jenifer henriquez.

Grupo 5 launches a new version of “Eres mi bien” with Noel Schajris

Precisely, the orchestra launched this Friday, May 12, a new version of “Eres mi bien”, sung not only by Christian Yaipén, but also by Noel Schajris. As is known, both formed a great friendship when they were coaches of “La voz Perú”, so they took the opportunity to carry out this collaboration.

“Today ‘Eres mi bien’ is coming out with the incredible Grupo 5, from Peru. It’s an honor to be a part of this song. Thank you for making me part of something so important,” said the lead singer of Sin Bandera.

Christian Yaipén dedicates “You are my good” to Jenifer Henríquez

another facet of Christian Yaipen, which has been highlighted by her thousands of followers, focuses on her love life. As is known, the singer of Group 5 is happily married to Jenifer Henríquez, so he takes any opportunity to show her her feelings.

Christian Yaipén dedicates his love to Jenifer Henríquez. Photo: Instagram/Christian Yaipén

This was repeated again in an Instagram post by the same orchestra, which asked to tag “his sweetheart” to dedicate the release of this song to him. The vocalist did not hesitate to mention his wife to make it clear again that their relationship is one of the strongest.

How did the love story of Christian Yaipén and Jenifer Henríquez begin?

Christian Yaipén has kept his love life private, however, it is known that he met Jenifer Henríquez in 2011. After getting engaged, they got married in 2016 and their two children were born as a result of that union. The couple have an extensive and long-lasting romance.

In an interview with a local media, he talked about her and what their relationship is like. “With Jennifer, we have been in a relationship for many years. I met her in 2011 and she became my wife. She is doing very well, she is at her work and I am at my work, ”she told Trome.

