The leader of Group 5, Christian Yaipén, evidenced, through a video, the reason why he could not see a fan and ignored her when she approached him to greet him.

In the last few hours Christian Yaipen He has been criticized for allegedly ignoring a fan who approached him to greet him while he was inside a Group 5 bus. The video went viral on social networks and the singer was soon questioned harshly by his despot treatment with his admirer. In view of this event, the cumbiambero saw it prudent to speak out to give his version of the facts.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the cumbia musician explained that it was all a misunderstanding and that his intention was never to ignore his follower.

Christian Yaipén explained why he did not greet the fan

“My friends, today I am heartbroken. What happened was the following, I see a video that a lady is playing: ‘Christian (out loud)’ and I approached. I only felt a ‘pam pam’ and I approached, since I didn’t see anything, I closed the curtain“said the cumbiambero.

In addition, Christian Yaipén indicated that he would try to contact the lady to make up for the bad experience he had with her. “If you have the lady’s contact, please pass it on to me and the next time you touch the bus you already know that nothing can be seen or heard from the inside,” he added in his message.

Christian Yaipén spoke, on a new occasion, to explain with a demonstration the reason why he could not see the woman who approached him at through the window of the Grupo 5 bus.

The musician showed that, indeed, from inside the transport it was not possible to visualize what the moon was passing through, but only its reflection, which is why he could not observe the lady. “In the last update of stickers, the polarized one has been pasted upside down and as a result of this (viral) video we have realized“, held.

“They have put the tinting wrong. You should not see anything from the outside and they have put it upside down. Now let’s fix that. I feel that when the morbidity is shared too much, there are many people who take the opportunity to see Group 5 down. I only owe you an explanation,” the singer added later.