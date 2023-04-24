On the first days of April, the thousands of fans of the Team 5 throughout Peru they were able to enjoy three great concerts held at the San Marcos Stadium. The group’s followers, who months before had already sold out in record time, enjoyed the best of the repertoire and the collaboration of other great artists who surprised the audience.

Now, the members of the northern band have taken a few days off after what these presentations were and have been in charge of sharing them on social networks. One of them was Christian Yaipén, who packed his bags and traveled to the United States with his family.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Yaipén sends a romantic message to his wife and fans “cry”: “It burns me, it hurts me”

Christian Yaipén met Noel Schajris in the United States

Through his Instagram account, the leader of Group 5 published some snapshots of his trip to Uncle Sam’s land. In one of them he is shown next to Noel Schajris when they visited the Mario Bros theme park at Universal Studios. Likewise, he was seen on the streets of New York next to his wife.

Christian Yaipén visited the Mario Bros theme park with Noel Schajris. Photo: Christian Yaipen

“We were at Universal Studios enjoying the new Mario Bross theme park with my brother Noel Schajris, well accompanied by our families. Honestly, we went back to being children enjoying our children so much. Finally, I want to close this visit by thanking you from the bottom of my heart for all your attention to my wife and children. Thank you Noel and Wendy,” he wrote.

Christian Yaipén mentions Magaly in concert of Group 5

One of the most commented moments of the three Grupo 5 concerts was when Christian Yaipén mentioned Magaly Medina in one of his songs. As you remember, the artist was harshly criticized by the driver for not having greeted a follower who was waiting for them outside her bus.

#Christian #Yaipén #enjoys #vacation #United #States #Noel #Schajris