Christian Yaipen is going through one of the most significant stages in his career as he celebrates the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Grupo 5 national orchestra with a full house for three dates at the St. Mark’s Stadium. Three dates that will mark a before and after in his professional life. For these presentations, they invited various national and international artists, such as Eddy Herrera, Gianmarco, etc One of them is Mauricio Mesoneswith whom he performed the song “Meti mi pi / El pícaro”, however, no one imagined the name that Christian would mention in this musical theme.

“I love you jo, I love you jo. I love you young and beautiful. Because you are pu, because you are pu, Because you are pure and graceful. I have the, I have the, I have long hope, that Maga, that Maga, that Magaly loves me,” she sang Christian Yaipenunleashing the cries of emotion from the public, because, although he did not say his last name, it is remembered that Magaly Medina He strongly criticized the artist for a response that the musician had with a fan, which he clarified at the time.

Ezio Oliva dedicates an emotional video to Group 5

Ezio Oliva dedicated an emotional video in which he documented the entire backstage of the group, the emotions before going on stage, the greetings and characters they met along the way. Let us remember that Eva Ayllón, Raúl Romero, Eddy Herrera, Mauricio Mesones and the husband of Karen Schwarz, were the guests of the first night of the norteño orchestra concert.

“My absolute admiration for you, your brothers and your beautiful family, dear friend, @grupo5christian Happy 50 years, @elgrupo5oficial!” read in the description of thepost,

