Christian Yaipen He starred in a tender moment in the first concert that Grupo 5 gave at the San Marcos stadium for its 50th anniversary of foundation. Thanks to technology, the artist was able to ‘sing’ together with his late father, the founder of the orchestra Elmer Yaipén, the iconic song “El telefono”.

Grupo 5 and Elmer Yaipén thanks to technology

Group 5 had several guests at the first concert they gave for their 50 years; However, the one who received the most attention and applause from all those present was the deceased founder of the orchestra: Elmer Yaipén, who, thanks to technology, was able to be present at the celebration.

The number began with Christian Yaipén singing “El telefono”. At that moment, Elmer Yaipén appeared on the LED screens. Father and son made the attendees enjoy from the stage, which caused the young interpreter to shed a few tears. Immediately afterwards, the public responded with more applause.

Group 5 members go bankrupt

In addition to Christian Yaipén, the other children of Elmer Yaipén also broke down and shed some tears. For example, Andy stopped playing the drums. Meanwhile, Elmer did the same with the bass for a few minutes.

“We rehearsed it so many times to make ourselves stronger, so it doesn’t happen, so we don’t cry. It’s so exciting to sing with my dad!” Christian said.

Elmer Yaipén at the Grupo 5 concert. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela / La República

Grupo 5 and the gala guests at their concert

After 9:10 pm on March 31, Group 5 went on stage at the San Marcos stadium to perform their best songs. Throughout the recital, various national stars appeared.

Among them were Ezzio Oliva, Raúl Romerothe outstanding singer Eva Ayllon, as well as the salsa singer César Vega. In each of the presentations, attendees enjoyed Peruvian music.